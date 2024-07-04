Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $196,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 63.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $12,675,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV remained flat at $203.66 on Wednesday. 523,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.99.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

