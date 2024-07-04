Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 52.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $1,925,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Celsius by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,992. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

