Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,455,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. The company has a market cap of $624.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

