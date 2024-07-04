Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. 3,930,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,227,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

