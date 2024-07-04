Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 141 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,395,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,145,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DoorDash by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,806,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,045 shares of company stock valued at $66,515,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DASH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,264. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

