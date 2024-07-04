Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 1,351 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $554.33. 4,551,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $531.69 and a 200-day moving average of $511.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $554.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

