Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 1,221 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

