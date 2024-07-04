Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VHI stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $486.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

