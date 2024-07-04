Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $23,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 376,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,894,284.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $464,514.18.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

