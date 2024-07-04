Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Universal accounts for approximately 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.46% of Universal worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Universal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Universal by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 77,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $770.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.