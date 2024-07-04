Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 376 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pentair by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Pentair stock remained flat at $74.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 577,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

