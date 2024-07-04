Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,715,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HYT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 374,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,689. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

