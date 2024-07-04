Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.44. The stock had a trading volume of 701,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

