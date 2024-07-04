Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $202,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.53. The company had a trading volume of 132,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,256. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $137.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

