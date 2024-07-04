Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.71. 387,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

