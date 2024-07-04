Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Catherine Ann Halligan Sells 100 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

ULTA opened at $389.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.24.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.