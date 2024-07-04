UBS Group Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,466.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,284.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,305.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,190.82. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

