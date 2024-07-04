Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 716,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,314. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after buying an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

