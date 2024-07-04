Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,458 shares of company stock worth $6,235,714 in the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.