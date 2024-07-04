Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 802 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Belden were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Belden by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 43.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.23. 77,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,985. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $911,900. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

