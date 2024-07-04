Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 175 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.77. 2,326,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,886. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.61.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.