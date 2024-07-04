Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,416 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

PKST stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 59,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,949. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $374.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

