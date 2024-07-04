Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.76. 146,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

