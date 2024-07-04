Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $533,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.44. 422,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.05.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

