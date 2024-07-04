Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys New Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 767,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 560,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 70,227 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 788,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,368. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACMR

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.