Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires Shares of 3,121 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,233.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 173,904 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.09. 1,497,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,672. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.56. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,849 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.