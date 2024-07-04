TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. TrueFi has a market cap of $123.53 million and approximately $25.23 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,310,921 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,146,308,935.4297204 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.11934392 USD and is down -10.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $25,315,630.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.