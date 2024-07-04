Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 117,528 shares changing hands.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,503,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139,798 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 434,352 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

