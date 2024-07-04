Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANNGet Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Trees shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 22,710 shares.

Trees Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Trees had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 615.40%.

Trees Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.