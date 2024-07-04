Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Trees shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 22,710 shares.

Trees Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Trees had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 615.40%.

Trees Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

