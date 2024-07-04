Tran Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for 1.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Aptiv worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,865. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.08.

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.