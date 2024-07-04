Tran Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.88 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,402 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,000. Expedia Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 249.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.25. 845,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,389. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.