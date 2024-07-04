Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $35.55 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 4.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.5% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

TMUS stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $30,614,634.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 680,857,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,897,201,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $30,614,634.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,857,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,897,201,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock worth $1,071,720,246. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

