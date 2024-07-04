Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $690.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 690 ($8.73) and last traded at GBX 690 ($8.73), with a volume of 104362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.38) target price on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 865.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 887.31. The firm has a market cap of £222.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4,866.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Tracsis’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

In other news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,989.40 ($10,105.49). Also, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.26), for a total transaction of £19,909.30 ($25,182.52). Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company's stock.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

