Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.48

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.48 and traded as high as $43.08. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 4,892 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
