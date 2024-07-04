Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.48

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.48 and traded as high as $43.08. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 4,892 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

