TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. 337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

TomTom Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

