Toll Brothers, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

TOL stock opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $135.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

