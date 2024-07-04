TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.57

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.57 and last traded at C$38.49, with a volume of 313037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

TMX Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.04.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other TMX Group news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

