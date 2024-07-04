TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.27 ($0.04). Approximately 757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.29 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.41.

TMT Investments Company Profile

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

