TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.27 ($0.04). Approximately 757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.29 ($0.04).
TMT Investments Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.41.
TMT Investments Company Profile
TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TMT Investments
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for TMT Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.