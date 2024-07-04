Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Titan Mining Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.82 million for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,012.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

