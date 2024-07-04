Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.00

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.04 ($0.68), with a volume of 147129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.70).

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £186.87 million, a P/E ratio of -916.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.21.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

