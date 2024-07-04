Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.94

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $27.20. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 13,455 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Timberland Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

