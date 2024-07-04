Thomas David Ullrich Purchases 145,000 Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) Director Thomas David Ullrich acquired 145,000 shares of Aston Bay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$15,950.00.

Thomas David Ullrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Thomas David Ullrich acquired 434,000 shares of Aston Bay stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$49,910.00.

Aston Bay Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BAY traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.38. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

Further Reading

