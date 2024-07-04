Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TMO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $535.61. 908,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,972. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The firm has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $573.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

