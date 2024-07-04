The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11,216.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

