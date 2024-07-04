The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 615 ($7.78) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.26).

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,081 ($13.67) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,157.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 892.40 ($11.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,099.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,160.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

Insider Activity at The Sage Group

In other The Sage Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.47) per share, with a total value of £10,117.50 ($12,797.24). 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

