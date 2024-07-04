The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Trimmed by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $328,809 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

PNC stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.84. 914,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

