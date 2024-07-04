The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.32. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 24,813 shares traded.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.23%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
