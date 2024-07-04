The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.32. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 24,813 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 52,442 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

