The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,232 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.6% of Fruth Investment Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management's holdings in Hershey were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,323. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

