The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 66.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter worth about $4,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after buying an additional 2,438,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 11.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 658,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

