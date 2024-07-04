The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.21). 107,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.25).
The firm has a market capitalization of £701.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.04.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
